That mandatory retirement age may not be cast in stone

In the past couple of months, I have met with an inordinate number of men and women who have suddenly found themselves on the doorstep of mandatory retirement. No-one is ever completely ready for retirement, but it seems like there is a new wave of people who are at, or close to, retirement age and who are realising they are not financially ready for it.



These concerned executives ask if they really must retire. Invariably, they question the practice of forced retirement at a certain age...