Comair rescue practitioners agree to fund medical aid for employees

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) at Comair have agreed to immediately reinstate medical aid contributions for employees.

The union said the agreement was reached after its threatened to take legal action the reneging of an agreement with employees to continue with the contributions.

"Last week Monday the BRPs told employees that the company would no longer be making any more contributions, from September 1," the union said in a statement on Monday.

"Furthermore, Comair has not paid employees their salaries since June 1 after it imposed unpaid leave on employees. Workers have had to depend on the temporary employee relief scheme (Ters), which does not cover their salaries in full."

The union met attorneys at the weekend and it was then confirmed that Comair would be reinstating the medical aid for August, September, October and November.