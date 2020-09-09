Importing cheap potatoes from EU 'catastrophic' for local industry

The Potato and Vegetable Processors Forum (PVPF) is lobbying the government to impose a temporary prohibition on imports of frozen potato chips from the European Union (EU) as a result of market conditions brought on by Covid-19.

The request was made to protect the sustainability of the local potato industry, inclusive of employment by local potato growers and processors in the country.

The forum — which includes PSA, McCain Foods SA, Natures Garden and Lamberts Bay Foods — said since 2000/01 potatoes accounted for about 45% of total vegetable crops produced in SA and contributed about R8.5bn to the economy.

It said these numbers were under threat because of a surplus of frozen and processed potato products in Europe, as a result of a decreased demand brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, and hence significantly depressed prices.

As SA is a key destination for processed potato product exports from the EU, where there was a history of dumping, it said, this would hurt the country’s agricultural sector and surrounding communities.