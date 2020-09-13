Boris's Brexit rewrite meets with hostility
13 September 2020 - 00:05
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a revolt from his own party over his plan to breach international law and rewrite the Brexit deal.
The Tories have proposed an amendment to the bill that would give parliament a veto over the move...
