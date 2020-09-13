Buyers beware as app war is fought
13 September 2020 - 00:01
It's World War App out there as lawsuits and insults fly between mobile application stores and App developers, while anti-trust action looms and malware warnings abound.
South Africans have been caught up in attempts to take advantage of loopholes in the validation processes of mobile application stores to spread malware that results in phone data being quietly drained to generate advertising revenue...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.