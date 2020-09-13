HARDI SWART: Decoding secrets of cryptocurrencies

As lockdown eases and we're allowed to gather in small numbers again, the bitcoin guy will almost certainly make a reappearance. You know the one: he uses family braais to tell everyone willing to listen about the wonders of cryptocurrency, how he "got in early", and how much "real" money he's made as a result.



Maybe your eyes will glaze over - for some people the subject of bitcoin is as boring as watching paint dry. But maybe you'll feel a little pang: you know you probably should have some exposure to cryptocurrency, but you definitely don't want to take advice from Uncle Rob...