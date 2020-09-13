How to … get back to work after being retrenched
13 September 2020 - 00:00
Many South Africans have been retrenched in 2020 as companies battled to survive in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown it necessitated.
Getting back to work after being retrenched can be daunting at the best of times, but in 2020 it is even more trying. “For many people who have been retrenched, starting a new job will mean working from home, either permanently or for the foreseeable future. Others will be joining a workplace that is adhering to strict distancing protocols,” ManpowerGroup SA MD Lyndy van den Barselaar says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.