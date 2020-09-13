Insuring your home workplace

If home is your new workplace - even temporarily - and you're using expensive portable devices to do your job, make sure you have adequate insurance. The same applies if you have a side hustle.



Many employees who use laptops that are owned by their employers don't realise that these either aren't insured or aren't covered for use outside the office. In the event of a loss, your employer can hold you liable if you are deemed to have been negligent...