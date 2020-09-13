Investing in homeless
13 September 2020 - 00:00
Home Reit, a vehicle that aims to invest in property that provides accommodation for the homeless, said it plans to raise about £250m (R5.4bn) by listing on the London Stock Exchange.
Backed by Alvarium Investment, Home Reit aims to acquire or create new accommodation for the homeless to meet "significant demand", it said...
