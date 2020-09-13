'It's carnage' in Covid warzone
13 September 2020 - 00:04
The head of SA's most valuable banking group has sounded the alarm on the government's soaring debt, warning that SA will go into default if it can't cut spending and borrowing costs - and noting that the market is already showing signs of stress.
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger said there is growing concern about the sustainability of SA's sovereign debt, and the worrying trend in the government bond yield curve needs to be closely watched...
