Business

Future of SAA unclear as rescue funding does not materialise

17 September 2020 - 15:19 By Ernest Mabuza
The business rescue practitioners of SAA said the expected funding for the rescue plan has not been received from the government.
The business rescue practitioners of SAA said the expected funding for the rescue plan has not been received from the government.
Image: 123RF/RICHARD VAN DER SPUY

The anticipated funding from the government to rescue SAA did not materialise as had been hoped on Thursday.

The joint business rescue practitioners for SAA were awaiting the funding for the restructuring of the airline and implementation of its business rescue plan. Thursday was the D-Day for the expected funding.

The business rescue plan, approved by the airline’s creditors in July, projected that at least R10.1bn was required.

“The [practitioners] hereby advise affected people that the anticipated funding has not been received by the company, in accordance with the commitment from government to provide the funding for the restructuring of the company and the implementation of its business rescue plan,” they said in a statement.

SAA staff living on a wing and a prayer, devoured by debt

Consumed by debt, surviving on hope and prayers, and having to borrow money or sell valuables to put food on the table. This has been the grim ...
News
1 day ago

They said a meeting of creditors would be convened on Friday at 11am to engage those affected and the proposed future of the company.

The practitioners said at the meeting, they will provide an update on the status of the financial position of the airline and the prevailing circumstances.

In July, there was uncertainty about where the funding would come from.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said at the time that the funding government had committed for the business rescue plan was still being worked on.

“This is money which is required over a period. What government has committed to is to mobilise funding,” Gordhan said at the time.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More unsolicited interest shown by private sector funders for 'new SAA'

The government has received more unsolicited expressions of interest from private sector funders, private equity investors and partners in a future ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Government spent nearly R200bn on SOE bailouts in 20 years: Mboweni

The government has spent R187bn bailing out and recapitalising state-owned entities (SOEs) over the past two decades, finance minister Tito Mboweni ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

SAA rescue hits new hurdle

The business rescue of SAA has been further prolonged after a dispute broke between government and a consortium of banks.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fuel gangs fill up for free Business
  2. Rethinking entrepreneurship in SA Business
  3. South African economy to shrink by more than government's 7% forecast in 2020 - ... Business
  4. Political meddling clips SAA’s wings Business
  5. Tourism is losing its place in the sun Business

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...