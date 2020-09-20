ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: When Facebook fails, it fails big

There is nothing small about Facebook. From the size of its user base to the size of its revenue base to the size of its cheque book when it buys up potential competitors, Facebook always goes large.



The same applies, apparently, to when Facebook fails. Its most infamous and damaging failure, of course, was the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which some credit with the US presidential election victory of what must surely be the most inappropriate leader the Western world has ever seen...