Bidvest aiming to clean up overseas
20 September 2020 - 00:15
Bidvest's hygiene services business will be a big focus area for the group's future international expansion, particularly in the UK and rest of Europe, as the industrial conglomerate aims to become one of the dominant players in that sector.
PHS Group, the largest hygiene service provider in the UK, which also operates in Ireland and Spain and which Bidvest recently acquired for just under £500m (about R10bn), is expected to play an important role in the group's expansion plans...
