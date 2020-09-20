Council row stalls motor industry wage hike

An acrimonious and prolonged dispute over seats has "paralysed" the Motor Industry Bargaining Council (Mibco), with the industry unable to implement a three-year wage agreement that should already be in its second year of implementation.



The delay means thousands of workers in the motor industry are losing out on wage increases which, in terms of an industry agreement, should be a 7% increase in the first two years and 6.5% in the third year...