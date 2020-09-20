David Jones dragging Woolies down
20 September 2020 - 00:16
Fund managers and analysts are watching keenly to see if new Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini can finally turn around Australian department store chain David Jones, which has been a drain on the group since it was bought in 2014.
The task is daunting as the JSE-listed food and clothing retailer has already impaired R13bn of the R21.4bn it paid for David Jones...
