Business

Rand falls again on Covid-19 fears and promise of more billions for SAA

22 September 2020 - 12:08 By Mfuneko Toyana
The buying power of the rand weakened on the double whammy of fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections in the northern hemisphere combined with another bout of 'SA shooting itself in the foot again' as billions more rands are earmarked for SAA.
The buying power of the rand weakened on the double whammy of fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections in the northern hemisphere combined with another bout of 'SA shooting itself in the foot again' as billions more rands are earmarked for SAA.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

The rand weakened again early on Tuesday after a sharp plunge in the previous session when fears of a second wave of global coronavirus infections triggered a worldwide sell-off of riskier assets.

At 0630 GMT the rand was 0.69% weaker at 16.8950 per dollar, close to Monday's one-and-a-half week bottom of 16.9450.

The rand opened the week at 16.3000, not far off its best level in six months, but then tumbled more than 3% on Monday, the most among emerging market currencies, as the threat of new pandemic-related lockdowns in the UK and other countries in Europe prompted concerns about the global recovery.

Local sentiment was worsened by the Treasury committing to another bailout for ailing state carrier SAA. The airline's business rescue administrators said on Friday another R10.5bn would be provided to the carrier.

“Unfortunately, what transpired this weekend was a double whammy of serious concerns about the second wave of virus infections hitting the northern hemisphere combined with another bout of SA shooting itself in the foot again,” said the chief trader at Standard Bank, Warrick Butler.

Traders have warned that SA's fiscal woes, with debt threatening to break the 100% of GDP mark, pose a serious risk to investment and sentiment.

The currency is, however, expected to steady in the session if investors book profits on the dollar's rally to six-week highs.

Bonds were also weaker, with the yield on benchmark 2030 government paper up 13 basis points to 9.44%. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Future of SAA unclear as rescue funding does not materialise

The anticipated funding from the government to rescue SAA did not materialise as had been hoped on Thursday.
Business
4 days ago

'It's carnage' in Covid warzone

FirstRand CEO calls for urgent government action on economy
Business
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Sanral runs out of road on e-toll indecision Business
  2. Central University of Technology status declared as medium risk Business
  3. Reversal of fortunes expected across unit trust sectors Business
  4. Medshield’s 2021 benefits to support members in the wake of Covid-19 Business
  5. Government letter says SAA will get R10bn funding, but union is sceptical Business

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official ...