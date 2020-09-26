How to... maintain corporate culture in the middle of a pandemic

The things we associate with company culture are usually a result of interactions with people in the same space, so remote working has had a direct effect on how we experience culture, says Talent Magnet MD Amanda Mitton.



“It’s very difficult to cultivate a “vibe” when people are working remotely, but certainly not impossible. In fact, rather than being the death of company culture, a lockdown offers companies an opportunity to “disengage culture from gimmicks and grandiosity, and to focus on the aspects that actually matter”...