How to... maintain corporate culture in the middle of a pandemic
26 September 2020 - 05:00
The things we associate with company culture are usually a result of interactions with people in the same space, so remote working has had a direct effect on how we experience culture, says Talent Magnet MD Amanda Mitton.
“It’s very difficult to cultivate a “vibe” when people are working remotely, but certainly not impossible. In fact, rather than being the death of company culture, a lockdown offers companies an opportunity to “disengage culture from gimmicks and grandiosity, and to focus on the aspects that actually matter”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.