Business

How to... maintain corporate culture in the middle of a pandemic

26 September 2020 - 05:00 By Margaret Harris

The things we associate with company culture are usually a result of interactions with people in the same space, so remote working has had a direct effect on how we experience culture, says Talent Magnet MD Amanda Mitton.

“It’s very difficult to cultivate a “vibe” when people are working remotely, but certainly not impossible. In fact, rather than being the death of company culture, a lockdown offers companies an opportunity to “disengage culture from gimmicks and grandiosity, and to focus on the aspects that actually matter”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Structural reforms needed to lift growth, says Lesetja Kganyago Business
  2. Sanral runs out of road on e-toll indecision Business
  3. Central University of Technology status declared as medium risk Business
  4. AI and EQ: how the human-machine interface will make SA a better place Business
  5. Rand falls again on Covid-19 fears and promise of more billions for SAA Business

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...