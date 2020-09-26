My Brilliant Career: Agile human resources is all about a critical mindset and adaptability

Anja van Beek is an agile talent strategist and executive and team coach at Anja van Beek Consulting & Coaching

What is agile human resources (HR)?



It is about moving away from the traditional focus on control and alignment, and involves organising the HR function to encourage adaptability, match workforce fluctuations to demand and help organisations become more responsive and adaptive...