My Brilliant Career: Agile human resources is all about a critical mindset and adaptability
Anja van Beek is an agile talent strategist and executive and team coach at Anja van Beek Consulting & Coaching
26 September 2020 - 05:00
What is agile human resources (HR)?
It is about moving away from the traditional focus on control and alignment, and involves organising the HR function to encourage adaptability, match workforce fluctuations to demand and help organisations become more responsive and adaptive...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.