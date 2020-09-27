Business

Cookie maker prospered in pandemic - but feels guilty

27 September 2020 - 05:00

Mondelez, the $81bn (R1.4-trillion) maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Ritz crackers, is on the hunt to acquire healthier snack brands as consumers watch their weight and both investors and governments urge action on obesity.

The US-based food group has made a push into healthy snacks a priority as it plans to redeploy billions of dollars' worth of investments in coffee companies JDE Peet's and Keurig Dr Pepper...

