Getting freight back on the rails
27 September 2020 - 06:22
Siza Mzimela, CEO of Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) since April, says the greatest threat to her dream of turning it into a world-class operation within five years is cable theft.
"This is a real challenge for us at the moment," says Mzimela, 54, a former CEO of SAA and SA Express...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.