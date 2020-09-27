Business

High-speed 5G in SA will come at a high price

27 September 2020 - 06:28 By JANE STEINACKER

Touted for its speed, 5G is seen as the next logical step for SA's telecommunications infrastructure, but the cost may outweigh the benefits.

5G can be used to develop smart cities where, for example, traffic congestion can be monitored and managed remotely and companies can deliver services far faster...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sanral runs out of road on e-toll indecision Business
  2. AI and EQ: how the human-machine interface will make SA a better place Business
  3. Central University of Technology status declared as medium risk Business
  4. Rand falls again on Covid-19 fears and promise of more billions for SAA Business
  5. Discovery Bank attracting deposits 'at massive rate', says Adrian Gore Business

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...