La Niña could break SA's long drought

After five years of almost unrelenting drought, farmers and meteorologists are cautiously optimistic that emerging La Niña weather conditions will bring SA's long dry season to a close - with above-normal rainfall predicted over the coming months.



This follows advisories from global climatology experts earlier this month suggesting a re-emergence of La Niña conditions, a complex weather pattern that occurs every few years as a result of variations in sea temperatures in the equatorial Pacific...