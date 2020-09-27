La Niña could break SA's long drought
27 September 2020 - 05:04
After five years of almost unrelenting drought, farmers and meteorologists are cautiously optimistic that emerging La Niña weather conditions will bring SA's long dry season to a close - with above-normal rainfall predicted over the coming months.
This follows advisories from global climatology experts earlier this month suggesting a re-emergence of La Niña conditions, a complex weather pattern that occurs every few years as a result of variations in sea temperatures in the equatorial Pacific...
