New life product rethinks premiums
27 September 2020 - 05:00
The most common variety of life assurance in SA is term cover, which typically stays in place until you retire.
It is also possible to buy life assurance that stays in place for your whole life, but independent financial planner Ian Beere of Netto Invest says most breadwinners don't opt for this more expensive option because they only need the cover to replace their support for their families until their retirement savings kick in...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.