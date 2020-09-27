Pfizer set to produce vaccines in SA
27 September 2020 - 05:00
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is building manufacturing capacity for vaccines in SA, but it will not manufacture a Covid-19 vaccine in the country.
Rhulani Nhlaniki, the cluster lead for Sub-Saharan Africa and country manager for SA at Pfizer, said this week that in SA the group is working with the Biovac Institute to manufacture the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine...
