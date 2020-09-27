Using your privilege for good - at home

Doing the rounds on social media is a story about how Marilyn Monroe helped Ella Fitzgerald get a gig at one of Hollywood's hottest music venues in the '50s. Under a striking black-and-white photograph of the pair is the caption: "Did you know that when Ella Fitzgerald couldn't get booked by clubs because she was black, Marilyn Monroe offered to come to the nightclub every night and sit in the front row if they let Ella sing? That's how you use your privilege for good."



According to a recent article published by 247 News Around the World, the reluctance to book Fitzgerald at the Mocambo club had less to do with her being African-American and more to do with the club owner's view that she wasn't glamorous enough...