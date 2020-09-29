2.2-million jobs lost in Q2 during lockdown - but overall employment improves

Stats SA says 2.2-million jobs were lost in the second quarter of 2020 during the lockdown.

But despite this, overall unemployment fell from 30.1% in the first quarter to 23.3% in the second quarter.

Stats SA released its latest quarterly labour force survey on Tuesday. The survey indicated that the number of employed people decreased by 2.2-million to 14.1-million in the second quarter of 2020 — during the lockdown — when compared to the first quarter of 2020.

“This unprecedented change is the largest Q1 to Q2 decline since the survey began in 2008. Contrary to what one would expect in the face of such a large decline in employment, the number of unemployed people declined substantially as well.

“The number of discouraged work seekers, like the number of unemployed, decreased by 447,000. The majority of those who moved out of these three categories moved into the category of not economically active for reasons other than discouragement, which increased by 5.6-million between the two quarters,” said the report.