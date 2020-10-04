All-day blackout dents trust in Tokyo Stock Exchange
The outage will test the TSE's credibility just as new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has prioritised digitalisation
04 October 2020 - 00:07
Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) was brought to a complete standstill by a hardware failure for all of Thursday in the worst outage experienced by the world's third-largest equity market.
The Japanese exchange said it would reopen as usual on Friday but frustrated investors were left unable to buy shares in Tokyo following an overnight rise on Wall Street...
