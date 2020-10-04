Companies look to police remote workers

Business owners are "rightly wondering what their staff are getting up to"

Demand for monitoring software to keep tabs on the new fleet of remote workers is on the rise, but such surveillance by companies could alienate staff.



Business owners are "rightly wondering what their staff are getting up to", said Colin Thornton, chief financial officer at Turrito, an IT company servicing the small, medium and mid-market sector, which has been inundated with requests for monitoring software since the start of lockdown...