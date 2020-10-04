Discounted Remgro weighs buyback

Investment holding company Remgro is contemplating a buyback of its own shares and is investigating opportunities in the beleaguered tourism sector, as it seeks to reduce the discount at which its share is trading as well as to deploy its R8bn war chest.



Remgro this week reported a 61% decline in headline earnings to R3bn, in a year in which it proceeded with the promised unbundling to shareholders of its largest asset - its 28% stake in RMB Holdings - despite the market turmoil sparked by Covid-19...