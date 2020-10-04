Jobs bloodbath, tourism gutted

With most key overseas markets cut off, the tourism industry would be doing well if it could get even 20%-25% of the normal number of overseas tourists

The partial reopening of SA's borders to international tourists is expected to go only some way to rescuing businesses and jobs hit hard by the Covid crisis, with leisure tourists from 60 "high-risk" countries barred from entry ahead of the lucrative summer tourism season.



With most key overseas markets cut off, the tourism industry would be doing well if it could get even 20%-25% of the normal number of overseas tourists, who account for almost 70% of the R120bn in tourist revenue SA earns each year, said Gillian Saunders, who advises the Tourism Business Council...