Business

Jobs bloodbath, tourism gutted

With most key overseas markets cut off, the tourism industry would be doing well if it could get even 20%-25% of the normal number of overseas tourists

04 October 2020 - 00:10 By HILARY JOFFE

The partial reopening of SA's borders to international tourists is expected to go only some way to rescuing businesses and jobs hit hard by the Covid crisis, with leisure tourists from 60 "high-risk" countries barred from entry ahead of the lucrative summer tourism season.

With most key overseas markets cut off, the tourism industry would be doing well if it could get even 20%-25% of the normal number of overseas tourists, who account for almost 70% of the R120bn in tourist revenue SA earns each year, said Gillian Saunders, who advises the Tourism Business Council...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Getting freight back on the rails Business
  2. The cars are used, the idea is new Business
  3. Sanral runs out of road on e-toll indecision Business
  4. SAA targets revamped take-off in January Business
  5. There’s relief in store for business – but will banks play their part? Business

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...