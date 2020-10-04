Business

Residential bucks lockdown trends

The residential property market fell off a cliff in April as SA went into lockdown

04 October 2020 - 00:06 By ALISTAIR ANDERSON

The resilience of residential property during the pandemic and strong demand for housing near workplaces suggest this sector deserves more love from institutional investors.

Bond originator ooba says it has almost been business as usual in 2020...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Getting freight back on the rails Business
  2. The cars are used, the idea is new Business
  3. Sanral runs out of road on e-toll indecision Business
  4. SAA targets revamped take-off in January Business
  5. There’s relief in store for business – but will banks play their part? Business

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...