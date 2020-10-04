Smaller banks to woo smaller firms

Capitec, which is SA's sixth-largest bank, sees "massive opportunities in business banking"

SA's smaller banks see big opportunities in banking smaller businesses, with Capitec and Sasfin looking to expand lending in that direction as small and medium enterprises start to recover from the Covid crisis.



Capitec, which is SA's sixth-largest bank and last year bought Mercantile Bank to focus on the SME sector, sees "massive opportunities in business banking", said CEO Gerrie Fourie...