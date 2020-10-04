Trump diagnosis infects the markets and politics
US stocks slumped and bets on volatility increased as traders weighed the implications of Trump's positive test
04 October 2020 - 00:09
President Donald Trump's diagnosis of coronavirus infection roiled Washington on Friday, throwing even more chaos into an already frenetic election year with a month to go until the election.
Trump cancelled all public events but is able to rest and work in the White House residence, people familiar with the matter said. His symptoms so far have been mild, another person said...
