US unit sale to cut Sasol debt
Sasol has been looking to reduce borrowings after a series of cost overruns and delays at its Lake Charles chemicals project
04 October 2020 - 00:07
Sasol, the chemicals and fuel manufacturer, has agreed to sell a $2bn (about R33bn) stake in its US base-chemicals business to LyondellBasell Industries to help pay down debt.
The unit will become a joint venture of the two companies, Sasol said on Friday. The deal is subject to a vote by shareholders and is expected to be completed this year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.