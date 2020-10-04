Wiseman Nkuhlu on state capture and KPMG’s slippery slide

Nkuhlu was brought in by KPMG International in March 2018 to rebuild its shattered reputation

KPMG SA chair Wiseman Nkuhlu says the audit firm enabled state capture through its rogue unit report which gave credibility to then SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane's agenda of hollowing out the tax collector.



"His agenda was to erode the capacity of Sars to follow criminal syndicates evading tax. This was seen as enabling state capture, and as a result of this rogue unit report KPMG was caught up in the state capture project."..