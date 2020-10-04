Wiseman Nkuhlu on state capture and KPMG’s slippery slide
Nkuhlu was brought in by KPMG International in March 2018 to rebuild its shattered reputation
04 October 2020 - 00:07
KPMG SA chair Wiseman Nkuhlu says the audit firm enabled state capture through its rogue unit report which gave credibility to then SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane's agenda of hollowing out the tax collector.
"His agenda was to erode the capacity of Sars to follow criminal syndicates evading tax. This was seen as enabling state capture, and as a result of this rogue unit report KPMG was caught up in the state capture project."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.