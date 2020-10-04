Workers exit after Brexit

Since Britain voted to leave the bloc in 2016, the finance industry has added 2,850 positions in the EU

Financial services firms operating in the UK have shifted about 7,500 employees and more than £1.2-trillion (R25.8-trillion) of assets to the European Union (EU) ahead of Brexit - with more likely to follow in coming weeks, according to EY.



About 400 relocations were announced in the past month alone, the consulting firm said in a report that tracks 222 of the largest financial firms with significant operations in the UK...