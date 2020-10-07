Are you giving your money the opportunities it deserves?
Three steps to help you make your money work as hard as possible for you
The Covid-19 pandemic has quickly changed how we do things. We have moved from living in a world of endless choice, to one that has forced us to go back to basics and learn how to make the most of what we have or have access to.
For you, it might have meant getting by without things you once thought were essential to your lifestyle or getting to grips with multi-tasking in the limited hours that you have when working from home.
The good news is that, even in a disrupted world with many unknowns, you can still give your money access to the high-quality opportunities it deserves.
If you are earning an income but living on a tight budget, having a clear financial plan with set goals may be last on your list of priorities. But as far as possible, you need to think about your future and what your money can do for you if given the right opportunities.
Step 1: Prioritise building that emergency fund
The pandemic has reminded us that we don't know what tomorrow may hold, so it’s best to be prepared. We encourage you to save up money for any unforeseeable time when you may need access to cash to see you through. And if invested smartly, those savings can earn more interest than a deposit at a bank. In a time like this where interest rates are at multi-decade lows, it's important to keep your cash working as hard as it can for you.
Step 2: Start saving early for retirement
With your short-term emergency needs covered, it’s wise to start saving as soon as possible for your long-term needs. The earlier you start the journey of building your wealth, the longer your money has to grow and benefit from the power of compound interest.
Step 3: Invest the rest of your money in the best opportunities around the world
Once you are comfortably contributing to your retirement savings every month, give any extra money you may have the opportunity to compound over multiple decades by investing it in an actively-managed fund which blends the best ideas from across the globe.
The Coronation Optimum Growth Fund does just that in a uniquely flexible way, meaning that it can invest anywhere in the world and across all available listed asset classes.
To find out more about investing with Coronation, visit www.coronation.com.
The information contained in this article is not based on the individual financial needs of any specific investor. To find out more, speak to your financial adviser.
Coronation is an authorised financial services provider.
This article was paid for by Coronation.