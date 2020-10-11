England's smallest soccer teams in line for big bailout
The lifeline is much smaller than the £250m that the English Football League, whose three divisions sit below the Premier League, had been seeking
11 October 2020 - 00:03
The English Premier League's preliminary discussions about a rescue package for England's smallest soccer teams have progressed, with officials sounding out team owners about a potential £80m (R1.3bn) lifeline, according to people familiar with the discussions.
The 48 clubs in the two lowest divisions would each be offered a share of the funds to help them continue to play throughout the season, much of it without fans...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.