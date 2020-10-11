England's smallest soccer teams in line for big bailout

The lifeline is much smaller than the £250m that the English Football League, whose three divisions sit below the Premier League, had been seeking

The English Premier League's preliminary discussions about a rescue package for England's smallest soccer teams have progressed, with officials sounding out team owners about a potential £80m (R1.3bn) lifeline, according to people familiar with the discussions.



The 48 clubs in the two lowest divisions would each be offered a share of the funds to help them continue to play throughout the season, much of it without fans...