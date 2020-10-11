Business

Extended Black Friday goes online to cut crowds

Covid-19 social distancing requirements mean retailers are extending the event beyond the traditional Black Friday weekend and will encourage online shopping

11 October 2020 - 00:04 By Jane Steinacker

Retailers are promising great deals for consumers during this year's Black Friday sale, but with the need to adhere to social distancing requirements the scope of the event will change this year.

Black Friday, which is run over the last weekend of November, is known for its pre-festive season discounts. The event has become one of the days of biggest turnover for retailers in SA and across the globe...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bad debt, earnings weigh on Standard Bank Business
  2. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business
  3. SAA targets revamped take-off in January Business
  4. There’s relief in store for business – but will banks play their part? Business
  5. 702 takes drastic action to stem listenership slump Business

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...