Extended Black Friday goes online to cut crowds

Covid-19 social distancing requirements mean retailers are extending the event beyond the traditional Black Friday weekend and will encourage online shopping

Retailers are promising great deals for consumers during this year's Black Friday sale, but with the need to adhere to social distancing requirements the scope of the event will change this year.



Black Friday, which is run over the last weekend of November, is known for its pre-festive season discounts. The event has become one of the days of biggest turnover for retailers in SA and across the globe...