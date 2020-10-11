Extended Black Friday goes online to cut crowds
Covid-19 social distancing requirements mean retailers are extending the event beyond the traditional Black Friday weekend and will encourage online shopping
11 October 2020 - 00:04
Retailers are promising great deals for consumers during this year's Black Friday sale, but with the need to adhere to social distancing requirements the scope of the event will change this year.
Black Friday, which is run over the last weekend of November, is known for its pre-festive season discounts. The event has become one of the days of biggest turnover for retailers in SA and across the globe...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.