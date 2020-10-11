Rich nations tighten up virus relief
New plans for more assistance to businesses and consumers are taking a narrower and more tactical approach
11 October 2020 - 00:00
If round one of the coronavirus relief effort was the economic equivalent of “shock and awe”, new plans being developed by the world's biggest economies for more assistance to businesses and consumers are taking a narrower and more tactical approach.
Governments around the world went in big, hard and fast in their initial efforts to blunt the economic hit from the global pandemic, drumming up roughly $10-trillion (about R166-trillion) in spending plans up to the end of June, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates...
