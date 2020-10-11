Virgin's digital exercise pays off
Gym group says it is back on track after lockdown woes
11 October 2020 - 05:01
When Virgin Active was forced to close its doors when hard lockdown kicked in it sweated to survive. But with the rapid development of its digital offering, the group says it is now on the road to financial recovery.
Within two weeks of level 5 lockdown, the health club chain implemented its five-year digital strategy to supply online services to its members...
