REQUEST FOR BIDS: cleaning service provider in Pretoria

Bidders intending to attend the non-compulsory briefing session on October 14 2020 should complete the “Induction and Site Access for Visitors” form, which can also be found on the Agsa website and submit to Mpho Mokgatlha at mphomok2@agsa.co.za before the briefing session.

NB: Bid responses must be posted to:

Senior Manager: Supply Chain Management

PO Box 446

Pretoria

0001

Or deposited at:

Supply Chain Management

Brooklyn Gardens, East Wing, first floor

235 Veale Street (corner Veale and Middel Streets)

Nieuw Muckleneuk, Brooklyn

Pretoria

Bids can also be submitted electronically by OneDrive. It remains the bidder’s responsibility to ensure that bids submitted electronically are fully received.

Special condition of bid

In line with the Agsa’s transformation strategy, which is guided by the B-BBEE codes of good practice, the organisation aims to be a key contributor to socioeconomic change in the country. Therefore procurement from businesses certified at B-BBEE levels 1 or 2 are prioritised. Agsa may also give preference to companies that are at least 51% black-owned and at least 30% black women-owned.

Please note: this advertisement, the bid document, the pricing schedule and the specification can be downloaded from the Agsa website by clicking on the Tenders link. Interested bidders must follow the Agsa’s Covid-19 safety precautions, which can also be found on the website.

For general enquiries, please email Ms Celia Mabusela at MabuselaC@agsa.co.za. Only written enquiries will be responded to.

This article was paid for by Agsa.