Apple engages hyperdrive but new iPhone range comes with caveats in SA

A major selling point in the US is that all the new phones are 5G-enabled

The Apple hype machine was operating at maximum power this week as the world's most valuable technology company unleashed its new range of iPhones.



In the days leading up to the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple's market capitalisation passed the $2-trillion (R33-trillion) mark for the second time in two months, just two years after hitting the $1-trillion level...