Attorney targets timeshare ‘abuse’

Complaints over debit orders taken to payments regulator

An attorney who specialises in consumer law has reported several companies in the timeshare and holiday club industry to the Payments Association of SA (Pasa) for alleged abuse of the payment system.



Trudie Broekmann has cancelled more than 440 timeshare contracts on behalf of consumers, yet many continue to have their bank accounts debited months after cancelling their contracts, she says...