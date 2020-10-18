Bollywood backs movie mania to beat Covid fear

Nearly 10,000 movie theatres around the country closed in mid-March following coronavirus restrictions

In movie-mad India, millions of filmgoers excitedly waited for cinemas to reopen this week after a seven-month pandemic-induced halt. It's a step towards lifting the fortunes of the world's most prolific film industry.



Avid fan Hema Chockalingam intends to hit the multiplex in the New Delhi suburb of Noida with a group of girlfriends this weekend...