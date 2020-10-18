Confidence high for ‘deal of decade’ Ant IPO
Mom-and pop investors will be allowed to buy with as much as 20 times leverage
18 October 2020 - 00:10
Hong Kong stockbrokers are so confident fintech group Ant Group's blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) will go smoothly that they are offering to let mom-and-pop investors buy the stock with as much as 20 times leverage.
That matches the highest ratio ever offered by brokerages, including Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group and UP Fintech Holding, a reflection of fierce competition for finance and trading fees in what could be the biggest IPO in history...
