Obituary
Daniel Plaatjies: spoke truth to power
No public servant ever spoke truth to power more persistently than he did, or was more persistently ignored
18 October 2020 - 00:14
For many years anti-apartheid activist, prominent intellectual and senior public servant Daniel Plaatjies, who has died at the age of 57, was a voice in the wilderness, warning about the collapse of municipalities and making bold, evidence-based recommendations about how they could be turned around.
