Hulamin shrugs off new US duty
Anti-dumping penalty could work in firm's favour, says CEO Jacob
18 October 2020 - 00:12
Hulamin has been slapped with an 8.9% anti-dumping duty in the US, but CEO Richard Jacob says the effect will be "neutral" at worst and potentially positive as it could help the company be more competitive in the US market.
"It looks like it will be, in a worst-case scenario, neutral and in a best-case scenario quite good for Hulamin," said Jacob...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.