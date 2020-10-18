Recovery plan has to be bold enough to fix SA economy

A complex balancing act is essential to avoid falling into a debt trap

"The people of SA want action. They do not want words." Who said that? Opposition leader John Steenhuisen? The EFF's Julius Malema? Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA?



No. It was President Cyril Ramaphosa in his maiden speech after being elected ANC president in 2017. Several state of the nation addresses later, with a steady economic deterioration in SA, aggravated by the Covid-19 lockdown and junk status, Ramaphosa unveiled the long-awaited reconstruction and recovery plan designed to kick-start SA's post-pandemic phase...