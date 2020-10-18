Short-term jobs plan 'ignores private sector'
President’s recovery package emphasises public employment schemes say economists
18 October 2020 - 00:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic recovery and reconstruction plan is overly focused on short-term public employment creation, with not enough to stimulate job creation by the private sector, economists and business leaders have cautioned.
And while the long-awaited plan's commitments to fast-track growth-boosting economic reforms have been welcomed, critics say it provides few clues on how the government plans to deliver on its commitment to curb soaring public debt levels - or to turn around its poor record on implementation...
